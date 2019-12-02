DJ Freshcobar at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

DJ Freshcobar will be layin’ down the good stuff at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, December 7th. Freshcobar is a kingpin of the nu-disco genre mixing in indie-dance tracks and more. His tracks are on various labels, and he’s collaborated with other artists like George Acosta, Lavelle Dupree, and JJ Flores. Visiting from San Diego, here’s another edition to Maui House Collective’s and The Dirty Monkey’s Winter of House sessions. Opening sets by MHC DJs Dustin and Ben. 21+. Free. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/DJ Freshcobar

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments