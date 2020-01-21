DJ Dynamix at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

DJ Dynamix will play at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, January 25th. Hailing from LA, here’s your chance to see this highly accomplished DJ in action in West Maui. The “King of LA” will be playing a mix of club music, hip-hop, EDM, R&B, pop, and more. Go dancing this weekend! Opening sets by Maui’s own DJ Illz. 21+. $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/DJ Dynamix

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments