DJ Dan’s Full Circle Tour Hits The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

DJ Dan’s Full Circle Tour Hits the The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Saturday, July 6th. DJ Dan is an absolute legend in the international house music circuit, and here’s your chance to see him in action! Maui’s Summer of House continues with a night of tech house, acid house, disco funk, deep house, and more. Opening sets by Maui House Collective DJs Markiss Knobs, Thee-O, and Benjamin Jay. 21+ $10+. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/DJ Dan

