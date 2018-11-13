Dirty Heads 2018 Fall Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Dirty Heads 2018 Fall Tour hits the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, November 17th. The group has been together for over two decades, and have pretty much aged like the finest wine. They’re a five-piece band of musicians: Jared Watson, Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell, Jon Olazabal, Matt Ochoa, and David Foral. Here’s an all-ages show that you don’t want to miss out on! $25-$35/GA; $55/VIP. Doors: 6pm. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC