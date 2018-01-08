Diplo at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Diplo will perform at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Jan. 14. He (otherwise known as Thomas Wesley Pentz) is a multi-talented, internationally-recognized musician, DJ, producer and record executive. Diplo also helped found the dancehall reggae group Major Lazer. At the show you’ll hear some of the sharpest musical skills in both mainstream and underground music genres. $35-70. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/Diplo
