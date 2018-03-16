Detroit’s DJ Assault at Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

DJ Assault will be at The Dirty Monkey on Thursday, Mar. 22. His “Sex on the Beach Aloha Tour” will bring Maui a new type of vibe. Hailing from Detroit, DJ Assault is a pioneer of ghetto tech house, which combines elements of Chicago’s ghetto house, Detroit techno, Miami bass and UK garage. Here’s an opportunity to hear a Detroit DJ and be on the dance floor all night long. 21+. Earlybird tickets are on Eventbrite for $10. 9pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

Photo courtesy of Facebook/DJ Assault