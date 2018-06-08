Del The Funky Homosapien at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

Del The Funky Homosapien will perform at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Thursday, June 14th. Here’s your chance to experience true Bay Area hip-hop vibes with the man himself. Del started his career by writing lyrics for (his cousin) Ice Cube’s Lench Mob crew. His second album was called “No Need For Alarm” and introduced members of Hieroglyphics, Souls of Mischief and more. Fast forward through 20+ years, and that’s Del performing at Dirty Monkey this week. Hear what he’s up to now alongside Domino, Pure Powers, Poets with Power, Jahsun & Rasol and DJ Joralien. Get your tickets asap: this will sell out. 21+ $30. 10:00pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of The Dirty Monkey