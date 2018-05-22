Deep House Sunday with Maui House Collective at Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

Attend Deep House Sunday with Maui House Collective at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina on Sunday, May 27th. Get down with Maui’s premiere house music community for a night of infectious beats, “house-education” and community. The event happens every fourth Sunday of the month, so make sure to check out their Facebook and Instagram pages to learn more about what they’re up to. 21+. 10pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui House Collective