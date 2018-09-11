Check out Darude at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Sunday, September 16th. Darude returns to Maui for his summer season tour, and all can look forward to getting up-close and personal on the dance floor with one of dance music’s most influential stars. Hear an eclectic mix of trance, tech, breaks, and house music. Opening sets by DJ riri haki and DJ Sweets. $25. 5:00pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Darude