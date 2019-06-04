Dancehall Days will be back at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Friday, June 7th. The band Dancehall Days have been on tour thrilling audiences throughout the United States, England, and the Bahamas. For their upcoming West Maui show, guests can look forward to hearing an evening dedicated to the music of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album. Awesome! What a perfect venue for this show. Tickets are available online. $20+. 9pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Dancehall Days

