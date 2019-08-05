Dance Hall Days at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina

Dance Hall Days will perform at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina on Friday, August 9th. In celebration of Fleetwood’s 7th anniversary, they’ll be performing a set of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest hits, and more favorite tunes that will definitely get you on the dance floor. Dinner reservations are available, and this is an all ages show. Tickets available by phone or online. $20. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Dancehall Days

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events