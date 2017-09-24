Damien Jr. Gong Marley & J Boog at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Damien Jr. Gong Marley and J Boog will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, Sept. 30. Marley will be on Maui playing songs from his newest album, Stony Hill. J Boog will also be on stage playing hits from his latest album Wash House Ting and everyone in the crowd will surely be grooving all night long to reggae, R&B and hip hop vibes. Get your tickets early. $40-109. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of MACC