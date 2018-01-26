Cuarteto Latinoamericano at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

See Cuarteto Latinoamericano at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, Feb. 1. Hailing from Mexico, the award-winning musical group consists of the three Bitran brothers and violist Javier Montiel. They’ll perform their newest program “Miniatures from the Americas,” a show that will feature music from Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Argentina. $12-65. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC
Comments