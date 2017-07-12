Creative content pros invited to South by Southwest event on Maui

South by Southwest is holding a meet and greet event in Maui on Aug. 14 in hopes of attracting creative talent to the prestigious Interactive, Music and Film Conference and Festivals.

Australian-based Pacific SXSW Regional Development Manager Phil Tripp has made an annual trek to Hawaii building up a homegrown contingent across all three disciplines. Over the past few years, more than 80,000 delegates have come from more than 60 countries and Hawaii sent over 40 in 2017.

Tripp said numerous Hawaii artists including Anuhea, HAPA, Irie Love, Jake Shimabukuro, John Cruz and Mike Love have been featured at SXSW. “And leading companies have attended as delegates,” he said. Occupop, Hawaiian Intl. Film Festival, POW! WOW!, Lux, Wremix, eHawaii.gov, Spotify, University of Hawaii, Maui County Film Office, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, Servco, the Maui County Film Office, Makaha Studios and WorldSound are among a hundred others that have participated in the event. “But we want to open SXSW more to the rich variety of talent from the islands–musical and digital and film/TV.”

Submissions for music artists to showcase, films to be screened and interactive awards are open now. Registration for delegates begins Aug. 1. Meetings including both invited veterans and potential first-timers.

There is no charge but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. You can do this by email at [email protected] or 512-669-3321 or online at the Facebook page for the event, Facebook.com/sxsw.hawaii.

The Maui meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 14, 5:30-8pm at Kupa`a Building Room 104 on the UH Maui Campus the gathering is co-sponsored by Music Studies at UHMC.

The 31st annual SXSW will be held in Austin, TX, March 9-18, 2018.

Photo of Anuhea: KirkStauffer/Wikimedia Commons