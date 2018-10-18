CORRECTION: Tickets for Skullfest 2018 at Charley’s are $10

Skullfest 2018 will go down at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Pa‘ia on Saturday, October 20th. This is their 4th annual Pa‘ia Youth and Cultural Center fundraiser, and everyone is invited to the North Shore for this pre-Halloween rager. There’ll be a costume contest with prizes, projected visuals, and live music with The Neverminds, The B.A.D.S, and the EXILES. 21+. $10. 9:00pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

A previous version of this post, and the listing as a Pick of the Week in the 10/18 print edition of MauiTime, stated the ticket price for Skullfest is $20. It is actually $10. We apologize for the error. See you there!

photo courtesy of B.A.D.S.