Copy of Goldawn Won & The Universe at Wai Bar

Copy of Goldawn Won & The Universe will be at Wai Bar on Saturday, Mar. 10. Goldawn Won and The Universe is a 2018 Na Hoku Hanohano nominee, and the vibe will be something like Bay Area meets Brooklyn with musical support by Jay P, Lij Tafari, Joralien, Buddabydabay and more. There’ll also be street art, a Bboy cipher and dance hall workshops. Hosted by Beau Sun. Early bird tickets available on Eventbrite. 21+. $20. 8pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Goldawn Won
