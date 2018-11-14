There’s a Concert with Keali’i Reichel at The Shops of Wailea on Wednesday, November 21st. Wow, wow, wow! Here’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to head to South Maui for a free concert with Keali’i Reichel. He’s a world famous singer, songwriter, choreographer, dancer, chanter, scholar, teacher, and kumu. Enjoy an evening of Hawaiian culture with gorgeous music and dance. Free. 5:30pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/The Shops at Wailea
