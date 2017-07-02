Concert organist Joey Fala will perform at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Kula on Saturday, July 8. Fala is an award-winning organist who completed his Master’s Degree at Yale School of Music, and begins his position as organ scholar at Duke University Chapel this fall. He’ll play music by Bach, Buxtehude, Hindemith, Howells and Vaughan Williams on the Oberlinger pipe organ. Seating is limited. Calabash offering. 6:30pm. St. John’s Episcopal Church, (8992 Kula Hwy.); 808-878-1485; Stjohnsmaui.org
Photo courtesy Clayton Logue
