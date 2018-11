‘Composers vs. Arrangers’ Piano Concert at Makawao Union Church

The “Composers vs. Arrangers” Piano Concert will be at Makawao Union Church on Saturday, November 17th. Damira Feldman is an internationally recognized pianist, and she returns to Maui with a new program of works (17th-20th century). Enjoy a beautiful night of music like Franck’s Prelude, Variations, and Fugue Op. 18, a legacy of a number of original works by Lully and Albeniz, 12 variations on “Ah ai-je, Maman” by Mozart and seven variations by Beethoven, and more. 7:00pm. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Mira Feldman