Common Kings at Maui Tropical Plantation

Common Kings will be at the Maui Tropical Plantation on Saturday, Feb. 17. Stopping off on Maui for their Aloha State Tour, Common Kings includes Lui Kirimaua (bass), Sasualei Maliga (singer), Jerome Taito (drummer) and Taumata Grey (lead guitarist). They’re known for island style vibes and memorable songs like “No Other Love,” “Wade In Your Water” and “Lost In Paradise.” Meet-and-Greet ticket options are available. $35-125. 5pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Wailuku); 808-280-7705; Commonkings.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/ Common Kings
