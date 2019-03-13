Attend Coffee House Session at Wailuku Coffee Company on Saturday, March 16th. For this month’s edition, Coffee House Sessions will present “Music for a Cause” with Jamie Gallo. Every dollar raised will go directly to Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to people with developmental disabilities. No cover charge, but donations are encouraged! 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Company, (26 North Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259; wailukucoffeeco.com

photo credit Jack Grace

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events