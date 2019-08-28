Cocktails with Kendall at The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay

Enjoy Cocktails with Kendall at The Hideaway on Monday, September 2nd. Kendall Dean will present a beautiful evening of music with her soulful voice and musical talents. It’s weekly event that benefits local charities through the Nabavi Legacy Fund. Beneficiaries include BookTrust, Grow Some Good/Maui School Garden Network, Kids and Teens Cook with Heart, and Maui Food Innovation Center. Enjoy a West Maui sunset, live music and cocktails in support of Maui community nonprofits. 6pm. The Hideaway at Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr., Kapalua); 808-662-6690.

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kendall Dean

