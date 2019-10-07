Classic Songs of Dean Martin with John Wilt at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Enjoy the Classic Songs of Dean Martin Concert with John Wilt at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, October 10th. Wilt is a famous crooner, and will present a one-man show featuring your favorite Dean Martin ballads like “That’s Amore,” “ You’re Nobody, Til Somebody Loves You,” “Little ‘Ol Wine Drinker Me,” “Kiss Me,” “Naughty Lady of Shady Lane,” and more. $25. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org
photo courtesy of MACC
