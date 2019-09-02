Cisco Adler’s Birthday Party at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon

Cisco Adler’s Birthday Party will be at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Friday, September 6th. Adler is a multi-instrumentalist known for his genre-hopping musical skills. He’ll be performing on Maui for his birthday with catchy hooks, clever lyrics, and cool vibes. $30 Earlybird tickets are available at Dovepresents.com. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Cisco Adler
