Christian Sands Trio at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Christian Sands Trio will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, October 10th. Sands is one of the most in-demand jazz pianists throughout the world, and here’s your chance to see him on stage at the MACC. He’ll be joined by trio members Yasushi Nakamura (bass), and John Davis (drums). Here’s a Maui jazz show that you don’t want to miss! $40-$50, and half-price for kids. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

