Chris Thomas King will play at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, June 6th. WOW! Here’s a super special blues music event for the Maui community. King is a master of traditional Delta and contemporary blues music. He’s on tour promoting his newest release “Hotel Voodoo,” and lucky for Maui blues fans, he’ll be hittin’ the stage at the McCoy Theater. Definitely get your tickets in advance. $30, $45, $65+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

