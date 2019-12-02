Cherry Poppin’ Daddies at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon

Cherry Poppin’ Daddies will perform at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Thursday, December 5th. They’ll be playing songs off of their newest album The Bigger Life, and past hits that move across ska-punk, psychobilly, and punk-funk genres. The show will be opened by Three to 5, and a portion of proceeds will benefit Mana’o Radio. Tickets are on Eventbrite. 21+. 8pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; charleysmaui.com

photo courtesy of Rod Black

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments