The annual Cazimero Lei Day Concert will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, May 3rd. Kumu hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero will return to Maui with dancers from his Merrie Monarch Festival award-winning halau, Hālau Nā Kamalei. Attendees will enjoy live Hawaiian music, hula, local craft vendors, and lots of fragrant lei! The Ho‘onanea pre-show festivities start at 5:30pm in the Yokouchi Pavilion Courtyard $12. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

