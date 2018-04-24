Cazimero Lei Day Concert at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The annual Cazimero Lei Day Concert will happen at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, April 28th. See Kumu Hula Robert Uluwehi Cazimero perform at his popular event alongside his award-winning Halau Na Kamalei. The evening will feature Hawaiian music, hula and fragrant lei. Pre-show activities will also include an island crafters marketplace and Hawaiian cultural activities. $12-55, half-off for kids 12 and under. Pre-show starts at 5:30pm. Concert starts at 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy the MACC
