Catch Halemanu at Maui Coffee Roasters Saturday Night

Acclaimed and Accomplished Hawaiian musician Halemanu fuses Jazz and Rock with Hawaiian Soul

Maui Coffee Roasters is kicking off entertainment on Saturday evenings featuring live music and tasty sweet and savory treats from Fabiani’s bakery. Their first one is tomorrow night featuring Hawaiian musician and artist Halemanu.

Halemanu is an acclaimed and accomplished Hawaiian musician who fuses Jazz and Rock with Hawaiian Soul. His deep vocals and instrumentalism are mesmerizing to watch as he skillfully plays the guitar, ukulele and slack key guitar. His 2018 debut album, “So The Story Goes,” was awarded Hawaii’s prestigious Nā Hoku Hanohano Award for Island Music album of the year.

Tune into the Maui Coffee Roasters Facebook page for the will have a free live stream or come for their limited, socially distant seating available in the café.

Tickets available on Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/o/maui-coffee-roasters-30760196604. All ticket proceeds go to the artist!

Their next ‘Night at Maui Coffee Roasters” will be August 15th with Brian Wittman band “Behinders” with Brazilian music.

For more on Halemanu and his illustrious career read https://mauitime.com/entertainment/music/connecting-through-music-talking-story-with-na-hoku-hanohano-award-winner-halemanu/

For more on Maui Coffee Roasters read https://mauitime.com/food-drink/maui-restaurants/restaurant-review-maui-coffee-roasters-cafe-in-kahului/

Share this: Print

Comments

comments