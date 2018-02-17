Cash Cash Aloha Tour at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Cash Cash Aloha Tour will land at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Feb. 23. Cash Cash is an electronic music trio that consists of Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Samuel Frisch. Known for their great dance music, the group also produces remixes for Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry and others. They have a radio show on Sirius XM’s BPM channel called “Cash Cash Radio.” $30-35 in advance, $5 increase day of show. Doors open at 6pm. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Cash Cash