Camerata RCO at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Camerata RCO will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, January 16th. The Camerata RCO is comprised of members of Amsterdam’s Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. Take advantage of the opportunity to see and hear these world-renowned musicians take stage at the MACC! The evening program includes: Brahms’ Piano Trio op 8, Mozart’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478, and Brahms’ Clarinet Trio op 114. $45-$65; Half price for children (3-12) and 10 percent discount for MACC Members. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

