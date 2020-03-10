Calder Quartet at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

The Calder Quartet will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, March 12th. The Quartet is composed of the combined musical talents of Benjamin Jacobson on violin, Tereza Stanislav on violin, Jonathan Moerschel on viola, and Eric Byers on cello. They’re winners of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, and internationally renowned for recording, commissioning, and mentoring some of today’s top emerging composers. On Maui, they’ll be presenting Mozart’s G Major K. 387, Anders Hillborg’s “Kongsgaard Variations,” and Beethoven’s Quartet Op. 127. $40+. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

