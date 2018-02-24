BrownChicken BrownCow Stringband at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon

BrownChicken BrownCow Stringband will perform at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon on Friday, Mar. 2. Not only will they be playing another one of their boot stompin’ shows, but they also be doing a live recording. The night will feature all of these original band members, and they’ll play some of their favorite “ChickenTrain” tunes. Pre-sale tickets are on Eventbrite. 21+. $20. 10pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/BrownChicken BrownCow