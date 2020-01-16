Brother Noland at Napili Kai Beach Resort

Brother Noland will perform at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday, January 22nd. Born and raised on O’ahu, Brother Noland is most famous for his original song “Coconut Girl,” which birthed the Jawaiian contemporary style of music. Here’s an awesome opportunity to hear him live in an intimate venue with gorgeous views. Dinner & Show Tickets: $95. Dinner is at 5pm at Sea House Restaurant; Show Only Tickets: $37.99 in advance online or by phone. $45 at the door. Doors open at 6:45pm, and the show begins at 7:30pm. Napili Kai Beach Resort, (5900 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-669-6271; napilikai.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Eventbrite For Organizers

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments