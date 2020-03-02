Brother Ali and DJ Last Word at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea

Brother Ali and DJ Last Word will perform at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Friday, March 6th. Here’s your chance to see and hear Brother Ali and friends on stage in an intimate South Maui venue. Enjoy an evening dedicated to rap, activism, breakdancing, and graffiti subculture. Here’s a rare Maui hip-hop show happening this weekend! 21+. $29.50 earlybird tickets are on Eventbrite. $5 increase at the door. Doors open at 6pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); bampproject.com/event/brother-ali-dj-last-word-maui

