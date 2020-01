Brooks Maguire’s Acoustic Songwriters Showcase will happen at Mulligan’s on the Blue in Wailea on Thursday, January 9th. The event will feature Nashville releases and a blend of gospel, blues, country, and rock music. It’s sure to be an awesome night of music and storytelling. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; mulligansontheblue.com

photo credit Bruce Forrester

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments