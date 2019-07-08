Brooks Maguire & Jimmy Dillon at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea

Brooks Maguire and Jimmy Dillon will perform at Mulligans on the Blue in Wailea on Thursday, July 11th. Get ready for an evening of Americana, Gulf Coast roots, gospel, rock, blues, and country. Both are incredible musicians, and Dillon used to back up artists like Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and John Lee Hooker. Free. 6:30pm. Mulligan’s on the Blue, (100 Kaukahi St., Wailea); 808-874-1131; Brooksmaguire.com; Jimmydillon.com; Mulligansontheblue.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Brooks Maguire

