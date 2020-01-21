See Broadway Pops with Jodi Benson at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, January 26th. We all know that Maui’s Broadway Pops Orchestra is amazing but guess what? Benson is the original voice of Ariel in Walt Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Here’s a very cool and rare family-friendly event to check out on Maui this weekend! $22-$60. Half-price for students 18 & under w/ID. 3pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo credit Lorne Direnfeld

