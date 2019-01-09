Broadway Pops: Hollywood to Broadway at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Broadway Pops’ “Hollywood to Broadway” will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, January 13th. Maui Pops Orchestra’s annual Broadway Pops concert will feature the vocal talents of Scarlett Strallen and Hugh Panaro. With 50+ members of the Maui Pops Orchestra, hear songs from My Fair Lady, The Wizard of Oz, Ice Castles, Phantom of the Opera, and more. $22-$60; and half-price for students 18 and under. 3:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC