Bossinatra and Aloha Pants will play at Pa‘ia Bay Coffee on Saturday, July 28th. Head to Historic Pa‘ia Town for beach hopping and shopping, then go to Pa‘ia Bay Coffee to see what all the fuss is about. Bossinatra will be on the guitar, there’ll be a special happy hour, and the party will continue with Aloha Pants. Free. 5:00pm. Pa‘ia Bay Coffee and Bar, (115 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-3111; Paiabaycoffee.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Bossinatra