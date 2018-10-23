Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, October 28th. “Wake up, wake up, wake up, it’s the first of the month…” Well, not quite, but it will be a lot closer on this night! Here’s your chance to check out the legendary Bone Thugs-N-Harmony crew on Maui. Hear classic rap hits like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Foe Tha Love of $,” “1st of Tha Month,” and “Tha Crossroads.” $39.50-$59.50; Standing only: $69.50 (includes access to the pit/dance floor); VIP: $125 (includes premium reserved seat, access to the orchestra pit/dance floor, and a meet-and-greet with the artists). 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/BAMP Project