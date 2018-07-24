Bobby Ray Bishop’s Ladies Sing the Blues at Casanovas in Makawao

Bobby Ray Bishop’s Ladies Sing the Blues will be back at Casanova in Makawao on Sunday, July 29th. Head Upcountry for live music during the afternoon. Maui’s most talented musicians will take the stage, offering their bluesy voices and positive vibes for all to enjoy. See Sweet Mama Dee, Nara Boone, Jamie Gallo, and Natalie Nicole on stage in Makawao. $10. 3:00pm. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com
photo credit Bruce Forrester (pictured is Sweet Mama Dee)
Comments