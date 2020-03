Bobby Ray Bishop’s Birthday Bash will be at Gig’s Place in Kihei on Saturday, March 7th. All are invited to celebrate with Bobby Ray’s nearest and dearest. There’ll be lots of music, socializing, and Brooks Mcguire will open the show. $20. 7pm. Gig’s Place, (330 Ohukai Rd. Unit 106, Kihei); 510-390-1785; bobbyray.bpt.me

photo courtesy of Facebook/Bobby Ray Bishop

