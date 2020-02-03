Bobby Moderow at Duke’s Beach House

Bobby Moderow will perform at Duke’s Beach House in Ka’anapali on Friday, February 7th. He’s a founding member of Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning group Maunalua, and he’s performed around the world. Moderow is an internationally regarded slack key guitar musician who’s performed at events like the 150th anniversary of the Smithsonian and President Obama’s inaugural lu‘au. Here’s your chance to hear him live at an intimate beachside venue. 3pm. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-662-2900; dukesmaui.com

