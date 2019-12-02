BMI Maui Songwriter Festival Kickoff Party at Fleetwood’s on Front Street

The BMI Maui Songwriter Festival Kickoff Party will be at Fleetwood’s on Front Street on Thursday, December 5th. For their 5th annual event, attendees can look forward to an intimate evening of performances and storytelling by Nashville’s most prolific songwriters. The festival continues throughout the weekend at various Maui venues like the Fairmont Kea Lani, Luana Lounge, and the MACC. Hear a host of world renowned musicians and voices including Miranda Lambert, Lukas Nelson, Kevin Griffin, Lily Meola, Tavana, and more. Find a full schedule of events and tickets online. 5pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); mauisongwritersfestival.com

photo courtesy of Maui Songwriters Festival

