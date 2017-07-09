Bluegrass with Discord and Rye at Charleys in Paia

Bluegrass with Discord & Rye will be at Charley’s in Paia this Saturday, July 15. Hailing from Oahu, Discord & Rye is a rowdy “whiskey-grass” band that’s dedicated to the history and future of Americana music. They’ll perform music selections that borrow from bluegrass, folk, blues and rock genres. For all the Maui boot-stompers, this is a night not to be missed! 21+. $10. 9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Discord&Rye
