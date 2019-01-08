Blayne Asing at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Blayne Asing will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Saturday, January 12th. Asing is a self-taught singer and songwriter from O‘ahu. He learned how to play music by watching YouTube, becoming an expert in a variety of instruments like the ‘ukulele at 8-years-old. His show will feature country, folk, and Hawaiian music. Hear original songs and ballads from some of his favorite Hawaiian musicians. $30; half-price for 12-and-under. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC