Black Uhuru at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Black Uhuru will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Sunday, Oct. 22. They’ll be on Maui sharing cool reggae vibes and celebrating the Valley Isle’s version of their “Skankin’ on da’ Rock” Jammin’ Roots Reggae Festival Hawaii Tour. This is sure to be a treat for Maui’s reggae lovers. Also on stage will be Star Onesty, Jordon T. Gates and Marty Dread. Gates open at 5pm. $35-55. 6pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Black Uhuru Official
