The Bill Kirchen Band will perform at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Thursday, March 28th. Kirchen is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is a founding member of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, and his trademark guitar licks drove the Top 10 success of “Hot Rod Lincoln” in 1972. For his Maui show, he’ll share the stage with drummer Steve Barbuto and bassist Tim Eschliman. $38. 7:30pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC

